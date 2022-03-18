Oscars Announce First Wave of Performers, Including Unlikely All-Star Band

Ahead of the 94th annual Academy Awards, the Oscars producers have announced a handful of musical guests set for the March 27 ceremony, including an unlikely all-star band.

Oscars music director Adam Blackstone will preside over an ensemble that will feature Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, renowned jazz pianist Robert Glasper, and Prince percussionist Sheila E.

DJ D-Nice — in a role similar to Questlove’s job at the 2021 Academy Awards — will also spin music during the Oscars telecast, as well as during the pre-show and post-awards celebrations. Also set for this year’s ceremony is the Samples, a vocal group led by Kanye’s Sunday Service choirmaster Jason White.

Additionally, both the all-star band and D-Nice will perform alongside the Oscars’ in-house orchestra, which did not appear in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Producers previously revealed that this year’s show will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes.

Oscars producers will announce additional musical guests and performances in the lead-up to the ceremony on March 27. This year’s Best Original Song nominees include Billie Eilish and Finneas (“No Time to Die”), Beyoncé (“Be Alive” from King Richard), Sebastian Yatra (the Lin-Manuel Miranda-penned “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto), Van Morrison (“Down to Joy” from Belfast), and Reba McEntire (the Diane Warren-penned “Somehow You Do”).