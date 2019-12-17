Beyoncé, Thom Yorke Make Oscars’ Best Original Song Shortlist

The shortlists for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced last night, including the categories of Best Original Song and Best Original Score.

Beyoncé’s “Spirit” from The Lion King, Thom Yorke’s “Daily Battles” from Motherless Brooklyn, Pharrell Williams and Clad Hugo’s “Letter to My Godfather” from The Black Grandfather, Idina Menzel’s “Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2, Elton John and Tim Rice’s “Never Too Late” from The Lion King, Elton John and Bernie Taupin’s “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman, Cynthia Erivo’s “Stand Up” from Harriet, and Randy Newman’s “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4 are included in the list. Notably absent from the list is Taylor Swift’s “Beautiful Ghosts,” which was nominated earlier this month at the Golden Globes for Best Original Song.

Best Original Score nominees include Alexandre Desplat for Little Women remake, Daniel Pemberton for Motherless Brooklyn, John Williams for Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, Randy Newman for Marriage Story, Michael Abels for Us and more.

Last year, the Oscar for Best Original Song went to the A Star Is Born ballad “Shallow,” written by Lady Gaga, Andrew Wyatt, Anthony Rossomando and Mark Ronson and performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Ludwig Göransson was awarded Best Original Score for his work on Black Panther.

The shortlists will be narrowed down for the official Oscar nominations, to be announced on January 13th. The ceremony will be held on February 9th.