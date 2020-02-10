 Oscars 2020: Billie Eilish Performs the Beatles' 'Yesterday' - Rolling Stone
Oscars 2020: Billie Eilish Performs Sulky Cover of the Beatles’ ‘Yesterday’

Pop star and brother Finneas perform Beatles classic during In Memoriam segment

Brittany Spanos
Angie Martoccio

Fresh off her Grammy sweep, Billie Eilish stopped by the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday for a sulky cover of the Beatles’ “Yesterday.” The pop star performed the Paul McCartney-penned track during the In Memoriam segment.

After Steven Spielberg introduced the singer-songwriter, Eilish sang the 1965 classic with her brother-collaborator Finneas on piano. The In Memoriam montage flashed across the screen behind them, showing actors Kirk Douglas, Doris Day, Peter Mayhew, filmmaker D.A. Pennebaker and basketball legend Kobe Bryant, among many others.

At last month’s Grammy Awards, Eilish became the second artist in Grammy history to win all of the Big Four awards in one night (the first since yacht rocker Christopher Cross in 1981). Finneas also took home Producer of the Year for his work on her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go

Prior to the Grammys, Eilish and her brother were tapped to write and record the title song for the 25th James Bond film, No Time to Die. She is the youngest artist in history to write a song for the Bond franchise and could be a contender for the Oscars next year: Adele and Sam Smith took home Best Song trophies for their contributions to the previous two Bond installments.

In March, Eilish will begin another leg of her world tour in support of her debut album. She will be playing arenas until September 7th, when the tour wraps in Indonesia.

