Orville Peck Schedules Summer 2023 Tour Supporting Latest Album ‘Bronco’

Orville Peck has scheduled a collection of tour dates for summer 2023 in support of his second studio album Bronco, released last year.

The Bronco tour will begin on June 20 with an opening show at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York and will conclude on Aug. 10 at The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Company in New Mexico. Peck will also be making stops in Columbus, Cleveland, Asbury Park, Indianapolis, Omaha, Kansas City, and more on his 11-date run.

General sale for the tour will begin Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. local time via the official Orville Peck website.

Peck last hosted an official tour in 2021, bringing his debut album Pony on the road two years after its release. More recently, the country musician took on a role as a talent scout for the Apple TV+ series My Kind of Country. Alongside Jimmie Allen and Mickey Guyton, the singer embarked on a global search for a batch of talented artists to bring back to Nashville and nurse into stars.

Orville Peck 2023 Bronco Tour Dates

June 20 – New York, NY @ The Theater at Madison Square Garden

July 25 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre

July 26 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

July 28 – Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live

July 29 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony Summer Stage

August 1 – Lewiston, NY @ ​​ARTPARK Outdoor Amphitheater

August 3 – Indianapolis, IN @ Rock the Ruins at Holliday Park

August 6 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral

August 8 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

August 9 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly

August 10 – Santa Fe, NM @ The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Company