Orville Peck Postpones Shows Due to Mental and Physical Health Struggles

Orville Peck has postponed the remaining dates for his summer 2023 tour due to mental and physical health struggles.

One Wednesday, Peck made the announcement on Instagram, writing that he was “heartbroken” over the news.

“This was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I’ve come to realize that my current mental and physical health won’t allow me to bring you my best,” the singer continued. “My fans mean the absolute world to me and I am so incredibly thankful to every single person who has bought a ticket to come and see us play, I do not take it for granted. Being on stage is my favourite thing in the world.”

He added, "I have to take this time to replenish my mind and body so that I can come back stronger and healthier than before, in order to do what I love for many years to come. I truly hope you can understand."

The Bronco tour opened on June 20 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York and was scheduled to wrap on Aug. 10 at The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Company in New Mexico. Peck also had shows scheduled in Columbus, Cleveland, Asbury Park, Indianapolis, Omaha, Kansas City, and more on his 11-date run.