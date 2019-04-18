×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next Hear Brad Paisley Join the Rolling Stones for 'Dead Flowers' on New Compilation Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Oregon State University to Host First Phish Academic Conference

Weekend-long event will feature panels, presentations, art show, documentary premiere

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
INDIO, CA - OCTOBER 30: Musicians Page McConnell, Trey Anastasio and Mike Gordon perform during Phish Festival 8 at The Empire Polo Club on October 30, 2009 in Indio, California. (Photo by C. Taylor Crothers/FilmMagic)

The first academic conference centered around the band Phish will be held at Oregon State University in May.

C. Taylor Crothers/FilmMagic

For Phish aficionados interested in the neuroscience of the jam or Talmudic interpretations of the band’s improvisational technique, Oregon State University will host the first Phish Studies academic conference at its Corvallis, Oregon campus May 17th through 19th. The conference will feature over 50 presentations, as well as special events such as panels, an exhibition fair, art show and the soft premiere of a new documentary about Phish fans, We’ve Got it Simple.

Oregon State philosophy professor, and longtime Phish fan, Stephanie Jenkins organized the conference. Her credentials include a a Ph.D in Philosophy and Women’s Studies from Pennsylvania State University and an estimated 150 Phish concerts. Jenkins has also taught classes about the philosophy of Phish, hosted public philosophy events at Phish concerts and even organized class field trips to Phish shows.

Related

Trey Anastasio at Avatar Studios in New York.
Trey Anastasio Opens Up About His New Mystery Band, Ghosts of the Forest
Phish Plot North American Summer Tour

“I was always interested in the connection between Phish and philosophy,” Jenkins said. “I just didn’t think it was something I was allowed to do. But I have really supportive colleagues here at Oregon State. They encouraged me to develop the class and that has now led to the conference.”

The panels and presentations for the Phish conference cover a diverse array of topics and boast delightfully academic titles peppered with Phish puns and references. A few examples are “Companions on this Ride: Phish Fan Community and Culture,” “People of the (Helping Friendly) Book: Jews, Judaism, and Phish” and “Buckets Full of Thoughts: Philosophical Approaches to Phish.”

For fans and budding Phish scholars, registration to the conference is open now. The early registration rate is $125 for the weekend and includes admission to all events. Day passes will be available for $75.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad