Watch an Orchestra Perform the ‘South Park’ Classic ‘Gay Fish’ Ahead of Season Premiere

Comedy Central has yet to release any footage from the upcoming season of South Park, which premiers Wednesday, Feb. 2, but they have shared a new video of an orchestra and choir performing “Gay Fish” from the classic episode 2009 “Fishsticks.” Check it out right here.

The episode viciously mocked Kanye West for failing to understand a viral joke made by the South Park boys about “fish sticks” sounding a lot like “fish dicks.” The episode concludes with Kanye believing the joke means he’s a gay fish, and diving off the Santa Monica Pier to live as one.

The real Kanye West didn’t find the joke very funny. He made that clear in “Gorgeous” from his 2010 masterpiece My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. “We make ’em say hoe ’cause the game is so pimpish,” he rapped. “Choke a South Park writer with a fish stick.”

Kanye returned in the 2013 episode The Hobbit where he tries to convince people that Kim Kardashian is not a Hobbit. It leads to him singing the “Bound 2” parody “My Bitch Ain’t No Hobbit.”

There hasn’t been a traditional season of South Park since 2019, but there were was an hour-long special episode related to the pandemic in September 2020 and a follow-up in March 2021. Late last year, the two-part South Park movie Post Covid debuted on Paramount Plus. It was part of a $900 million deal that will keep South Park on the air through at least season 30 in 2027. They also agreed to create 14 made-for-streaming movies that will appear on Paramount Plus.

“We did a South Park movie in 1999, and we’ve never done another one because the show has been so satisfying,” South Park‘s Matt Stone told Bloomberg last year. “Now we’re older, and the idea of what streaming movies can be is pretty promising.”