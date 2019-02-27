×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Review: Cochemea Channels Cosmic Jazz-Funk on 'All My Relations' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Oprah Winfrey to Interview Michael Jackson’s ‘Leaving Neverland’ Accusers

Pre-taped After Neverland special with Wade Robson, James Safechuck and film’s director to air immediately after two-part film wraps

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Wade Robson, Dan Reed, James Safechuck. Wade Robson, from left, director Dan Reed and James Safechuck pose for a portrait to promote the film "Leaving Neverland" at the Salesforce Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival, in Park City, Utah2019 Sundance Film Festival - "Leaving Neverland" Portrait Session, Park City, USA - 24 Jan 2019

Oprah Winfrey will interview Michael Jackson's accusers, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, as well as 'Finding Neverland' director Dan Reed.

Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Oprah Winfrey is set to interview Wade Robson and James Safechuck, the two men accusing Michael Jackson of sexual abuse in the new HBO documentary Leaving Neverland. The interview special, Oprah Winfrey Presents: After Neverland, will air immediately after the two-part film wraps on March 4th at 10 p.m, simultaneously on HBO and Oprah’s OWN network.

Per a statement, the special was “taped before an audience of survivors of sexual abuse and others whose lives have been impacted by it.” Leaving Neverland director Dan Reed will also partake in the conversation.

Leaving Neverland is centered around Robson and Safechuck’s claims that Jackson sexually abused them as kids and swore them to secrecy. The two-part, four-hour film examines how Jackson befriended Safechuck and Robson at ages 10 and seven, respectively, and uses interviews with the two men, as well as members of their family, to examine how the pop star allegedly carried out years of abuse, and how that trauma has stayed with them.

Leaving Neverland premiered at Sundance and unsurprisingly drew fierce criticism from Jackson’s estate. The estate called the film a “tabloid character assassination” and, in a 10-page letter, questioned Robson’s credibility by citing positive statements he’d previously made about Jackson. More recently, the Jackson estate filed a $100 million lawsuit against HBO, claiming the documentary violates a non-disparagement clause in a 1992 contract between Jackson and HBO over the rights to air the concert film, Michael Jackson in Concert in Bucharest: The Dangerous Tour.

In an interview with Rolling Stone after the film’s premiere, Reed responded to the Jackson estate by noting that Leaving Neverland isn’t so much about Jackson as it is about surviving sexual abuse. “This is not a story about Michael Jackson,” he said. “It’s a story about child sexual abuse that happened to two families whose lives intersected with Jackson. The fact that the abuser is Michael Jackson gives the film a reach and a relevance that I welcome. But it’s a story of grooming and pedophilia. That could be the story of any predator who inserts himself into a family and gets them to trust him.”

Related

MICHAEL JACKSON AND JIMMY SAFECHUCKMICHAEL JACKSON IN LONDON, BRITAIN - 1988
Michael Jackson Estate Files $100 Million Lawsuit Over HBO’s ‘Leaving Neverland’ Doc
See Michael Jackson’s Accusers Talk Alleged Abuse in ‘Leaving Neverland’ Trailer

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad