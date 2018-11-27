Rolling Stone
Oprah, Will Smith, John Legend Tapped for Quincy Jones TV Special

Show will boast Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight, Dave Chapelle, Jennifer Hudson

Will Smith, Quincy Jones and Oprah.

Oprah, Will Smith, John Legend and more will appear on a new two-hour BET special celebrating the career of Quincy Jones.

Pete Summers/REX Shutterstock, David Crump/ANL/REX Shutterstock, Michael Buckner/Variety/REX Shutterstock

Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith, Dave Chapelle, John Legend, Stevie Wonder and more will appear on Q85: A Musical Celebration for Quincy Jones, which is set to air December 9th at 8 p.m. ET on BET.

Longtime Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich produced the two-hour special, which was taped in September at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Per a statement, the show will examine Jones’ career as a go-to hitmaker, as well as his “contributions to film and television, work as a humanitarian, his contributions to jazz and success as a producer, highlighting his relationship with Michael Jackson.”

The show will feature musical performances from Legend and Wonder, as well as Gladys Knight, Brian McKnight, Gloria Estefan, Fantasia, Charlie Wilson, Sam Smith, Jennifer Hudson, Meghan Trainor and Ne-Yo. Meanwhile, Winfrey, Smith, Chapelle, Usher, LL Cool J, Danny Glover, Ludacris and Jones’ daughter, actress/director Rashida Jones, will share stories about the legendary musician/producer.

“For most of my life, the name Quincy Jones has represented excellence in nearly every part of the American musical landscape,” Ehrlich said in a statement. “To be able to celebrate his remarkable achievements in a two-hour television event has been one of the great joys of my life, and I have no doubt that viewers of all ages and backgrounds will relate to the musical highlights of this amazing man.”

Jones is the subject of the new Netflix documentary, Quincy, which Rashida Jones co-directed with Alan Hicks.

Rolling Stone
