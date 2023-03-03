‘One Day You’ll Be Cool’: Hear the Big Opener ‘1973’ From the ‘Almost Famous’ Musical

The cast of the musical adaptation of Almost Famous has shared the show’s big opening number, “1973,” alongside news that the original cast recording is set to arrive on April 21.

“1973,” like any good opening number, sets the whole show up: William Miller grapples with his outsider status, while his sister Anita (Emily Schultheis) argues with their mother Elaine (Anika Larsen) about Simon & Garfunkel before revealing that William has been bumped up several grades and is younger than he thinks. The song ends with Anita leaving for San Francisco and gifting William her record collection and the promise, “One day you’ll be cool.” Trending ‘The Idol’: How HBO’s Next ‘Euphoria’ Became Twisted ‘Torture Porn’ Inside Jim Jordan's Disastrous Search for a 'Deep State' Whistleblower Snubbing the King: Why Don't Big Stars Want to Perform at Charles' Coronation? J-Hope and J. Cole Meet in the Middle for New Song 'On the Street'

“1973” is the fifth song to be released from the original cast recording of Almost Famous, following “No Friends,” “Morocco,” “The Night-Time Sky’s Got Nothing on You” and “Everybody’s Coming Together.” The music for Almost Famous was written by Tom Kitt, while Cameron Crowe — who wrote and directed the original movie — co-wrote the lyrics with Kitt.

Almost Famous began previews in New York City last October, but the show only lasted a few months on Broadway, closing in January after opening in November. Despite the short run, the show’s producers were adamant that it would “endure.” They noted the impending arrival of the cast album, while also highlighting “the many productions in communities across the country and world for years to come.”