OnlyFans Responds to Beyoncé’s Verse on Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Savage’

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix is a hurricane of unlikely occurrences. The updated TikTok hit features three Beyoncé verses in a time when most musicians can barely be bothered to deliver one. It also adds to the superstar’s growing catalog of rap songs. But what most listeners have clung too is Beyoncé referencing that she might join the popular membership platform, OnlyFans. “Hips TikTok when I dance/On that Demon Time, she might start an OnlyFans (OnlyFans),” she raps during her second verse.

For the uninitiated, OnlyFans was created in 2016 as a place where users can pay a subscription fee for photos and videos. While marketed as a tool for YouTube influencers and celebrities, it’s better known as a hub for adult and NSFW content. In a statement provided to Rolling Stone, OnlyFans responded to the “Savage” remix, writing “Beyonce, and any artist, are welcome to join OnlyFans at any time to foster a deeper connection with their fans.”

One of the byproducts of the COVID-19 pandemic has been an increase in demand for video content. Naturally, this also extends to adult and NSFW entertainment. OnlyFans has received over 3.7 million new registrations from content creators and fans since March 1st and a 75% increase in signs-up, according to the company. In March, camming sites like CamSoda and ManyVids saw a 37% and 69% increase in new model sign-ups year-over-year, reported The New York Times. Even Zoom has been retrofitted for virtual sex parties as the world has transitioned to a need for video conferencing. And after the Beyoncé namecheck, OnlyFans’ user numbers may get an additional bump.