‘Only Murders in the Building’ Releases Meryl Streep-Sung Ballad ‘Look for the Light’

Meryl Streep’s standout performance of the Only Murders in the Building original song “Look for the Light” has been released to streaming services following its premiere Tuesday in Season Three’s third episode.

In the episode, Streep, playing a nanny in the in-show musical, serenades the children under her watch, a performance that compels co-star Ashley Park to join her for the performance of the track, co-written by Sara Bareilles and Oscar-winning songwriters/producers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul.

In the third season of Only Murders in the Building, Streep (believably) plays a lifelong struggling theater actress whose big break is disrupted when the star of the Broadway show she's finally been cast in is killed.

“It’s always nice when you know who you’re writing for because you can sort of tailor something to play to someone’s strengths,” Bareilles said in a statement. “There was so much tenderness in her vulnerability. She let that speak through her singing.”

This isn’t the first time Only Murders in the Building has released its in-show original music to streaming services: During Season 2, Hulu dropped the full version of Steve Martin’s “hit” novelty song “Angel in Flip-Flops.”