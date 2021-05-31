Watch OneRepublic Perform ‘Run’ on ‘Ellen’

OneRepublic appeared on The Ellen Show to perform their recent single “Run” live in the studio. The song, which came out in March, is off the band’s upcoming fifth album Human.

OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder discussed producing music for Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X and the Jonas Brothers during an in-person interview with DeGeneres after the performance. The musician confirmed he is currently executive producing seven albums, including for a few artists he isn’t allowed to name. As for the new OneRepublic album, Tedder says it’s coming at the “very end of the summer.” “It’s been too long,” he noted.

Tedder also joined DeGeneres for a game of “5 Second Rule.”

In April, Tedder launched a series of non-fungible tokens. The musician partnered with Swiss street artist Bustart on his NFT drop, and wrote and recorded an original track accompanying the visuals.

“For my whole career, my success predicated on me writing and producing songs that billions of people listen to and want to listen to repeatedly. I get paid if the song I make translates to billions of people across the planet, and they want to replay it over and over and over again,” Tedder said. “Definitively, what I’m doing with a non-fungible token is the opposite. I’m doing the exact opposite of what I’ve done my entire career. It’s scarcity, it’s limited. The idea of creating art and limited experiences between artists and fans of their art, there will always be a market for that.”