OneRepublic’s New ‘Rescue Me’ Video Takes on a Pack of Bullies With Dance

OneRepublic released a new single and video, “Rescue Me,” on Friday, directed by Christian Lamb and featuring Cody Bingham from Dancing with the Stars: Juniors as a kid being chased by a pack of masked, letterman-jacket-wearing bullies on bicycles. Luckily for Cody, his dance talents are more than meets the eye, and he fends off the bullies with a combination of choreography and an unlikely superpower.

“‘Rescue Me’ was written very quickly, 10 minutes or less almost a stream of consciousness,” OneRepublic lead singer and songwriter Ryan Tedder said in a statement. “It was me telling Brent, our bass player and cellist, ‘I wanna write a song with a concept I had started a few years ago (called “Rescue Me”).’ He started playing this lonely sounding guitar riff and the first thing out of my mouth was the chorus as it is now. The concept: In every friendship there’s a give and take, but sometimes you have to wonder if the love you give is the love you’ll get.”

This is OneRepublic’s first single since “Connection” was released in June 2018. They’ll perform “Rescue Me” for the first time on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday.