Watch OneRepublic’s Bombastic Performance of ‘Rescue Me’ on ‘Fallon’

OneRepublic took The Tonight Show on Jimmy Fallon stage Thursday night to perform their latest single, “Rescue Me.” Frontman Ryan Tedder riled the crowd up with his energetic vocal performance and tambourine-playing, and the song’s house-inspired structure lent itself well to a live audience.

Later, Tedder sat down with Fallon to discuss his career as a songwriter; in addition to fronting OneRepublic, Tedder has co-written dozens of pop hits like Beyoncé’s “Halo,” Adele’s “Rumor Has It,” the Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker” and more. Tedder brought up two anecdotes on collaborating with a pair of iconic pop veteran acts: U2 and Paul McCartney.

“I was in New York at Electric Lady [Studios], I’m with the Edge, I’m with Bono…we have our laptops open, we’re combing through ideas, and we hear a knock-knock on the door,” said Tedder. An assistant told Bono he had someone on the phone for him, and he initially waved her away. When she insisted he get on the line, they learned that it was the Pope calling him. “Bono looks at me and he goes, ‘Duty calls.'”