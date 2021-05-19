Oneohtrix Point Never Teams Up With Rosalía on ‘Nothing’s Special’

Oneohtrix Point Never has released a new version of his song, “Nothing’s Special,” featuring Spanish singer Rosalía.

“Nothing’s Special” originally appeared on OPN’s 2020 album, Magic Oneohtrix Point Never, and while the rework captures the same languid, spaced-out vibe of the original, Oneohtrix Point Never has injected some brightness into his synth arrangements. Rosalía meanwhile glides over the track like a lonesome crooner, although some deftly applied effects lend a glitchy feel to her vocals.

Along with releasing Magic Oneohtrix Point Never last year, Oneohtrix Point Never has been busy collaborating with the Weeknd. He contributed to the pop star’s 2020 album After Hours, served as his musical director for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and more recently performed with him at the Brit Awards.

As for Rosalía, she recently appeared alongside Bad Bunny in the video for their collaboration “La Noche de Anoche,” off the latter’s latest album, El Último Tour Del Mundo (they also performed the song together on Saturday Night Live). While Rosalía hasn’t released a new album since her acclaimed 2018 effort, El Mal Querer, she’s dropped a steady stream of singles over the past few years, including “TKN” with Travis Scott and “Lo Vas a Olvidar” with Billie Eilish.