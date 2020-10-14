 Watch Oneohtrix Point Never's Fantastical 'Long Road Home' Video - Rolling Stone
Demonic Creatures Fall in Love in Oneohtrix Point Never’s ‘Long Road Home’ Video

Track appears on upcoming album Magic Oneohtrix Point Never 

Angie Martoccio

Oneohtrix Point Never, a.k.a. Daniel Lopatin, has released a fantastical new video for “Long Road Home.” The single appears on his upcoming album Magic Oneohtrix Point Never, out October 30th via Warp.

Co-directed by Charlie Fox and Emily Schubert, the clip features a courtship between two demonic creatures who become one in the end — an homage to Georges Schwizgebel‘s 1982 short Le Ravissement de Frank N. Stein. “I don’t know why I don’t wanna transform,” Lopatin sings, backed by Caroline Polachek. “Taking the long road home.”

“It’s a romantic fable about love and transformation, which grew out of a lot of wild philosophical conversations with Dan over the summer,” Fox and Schubert said in a statement. “We wanted to take these supposedly grotesque or demonic creatures and turn them into the weirdly adorable and heartbreaking protagonists of this courtship ritual. For a song that seems to be sung by something mutant and magical in a time when intimacy is craved and feared, it felt like a hot match; it just felt good inside. And all this stuff started oozing out.”

Lopatin released “Long Road Home” last month in a trio of songs titled “Drive Time Suite.” It included the singles “Cross Talk I” and “Auto & Allo.” Magic Oneohtrix Point Never follows 2018’s Age Of and the soundtrack to Uncut Gems.

