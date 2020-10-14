Demonic Creatures Fall in Love in Oneohtrix Point Never’s ‘Long Road Home’ Video

Oneohtrix Point Never, a.k.a. Daniel Lopatin, has released a fantastical new video for “Long Road Home.” The single appears on his upcoming album Magic Oneohtrix Point Never, out October 30th via Warp.

Co-directed by Charlie Fox and Emily Schubert, the clip features a courtship between two demonic creatures who become one in the end — an homage to Georges Schwizgebel‘s 1982 short Le Ravissement de Frank N. Stein. “I don’t know why I don’t wanna transform,” Lopatin sings, backed by Caroline Polachek. “Taking the long road home.”

“It’s a romantic fable about love and transformation, which grew out of a lot of wild philosophical conversations with Dan over the summer,” Fox and Schubert said in a statement. “We wanted to take these supposedly grotesque or demonic creatures and turn them into the weirdly adorable and heartbreaking protagonists of this courtship ritual. For a song that seems to be sung by something mutant and magical in a time when intimacy is craved and feared, it felt like a hot match; it just felt good inside. And all this stuff started oozing out.”

Lopatin released “Long Road Home” last month in a trio of songs titled “Drive Time Suite.” It included the singles “Cross Talk I” and “Auto & Allo.” Magic Oneohtrix Point Never follows 2018’s Age Of and the soundtrack to Uncut Gems.