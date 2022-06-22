 Lil Baby, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Jazmine Sullivan Top One Music Fest Lineup - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard, Ani DiFranco Team for Song Supporting Abortion Rights
Home Music Music News

Lil Baby, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Jazmine Sullivan Lead 2022 One Music Festival Lineup

The two-day Atlanta event is set to also feature Jeezy, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, and more

By

Uvie Bikomo's Most Recent Stories

View All
lil baby jazmine sullivan lauryn hill onemusic festival lineuplil baby jazmine sullivan lauryn hill onemusic festival lineup

Dee Dwyer for Rolling Stone; Griffin Lotz for Rolling Stone; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Lil Baby, Jazmine Sullivan, Jeezy, Rick Ross and Gucci Mane will headline 2022’s One Music Fest.

The festival returns to Atlanta for the 12th year with over 40 artists set to perform — including a special set from Ms Lauryn Hill. One Music Fest will take place at its new home, Atlanta’s Central Park, Oct. 8 and 9.

From the City Girls to Tems to Lupe Fiasco, the lineup is stacked with a mix of well-known and emerging artists, showcasing the best of Black music in a location filled with Black culture. Other performers include Ashanti and Ja Rule, Beanie Man, Jagged Edge, Bleu, Victoria Monet, Larry June, Mya, Saucy Santana, Juvenile, Doug E. Fresh & The Chuck Brown Band, Tweet, Ckay, Sevyn Streeter, Tye Tribbett, Tank and the Bangas, Bilal, Phony Ppl, Alex Isley, Lady Wray, J Howell, Kenneth Whalum, Willie Hyn, Dear Callie, and more.

The Big Facts Podcast will also be hosting a mixtape session featuring Rich Homie Quan, Young Dro, Rocko, Pastor Troy, and others.

“One Music Fest 2022 will be our biggest year yet, but we still plan to keep the energy and vibrations intimate and comfortable,” fest co-founder, Jason ‘J’ Carter, said in a statement.

Tickets for the festival are now available and range from $169 for general admission tickets to $5,500 for the titanium package, which includes access to front-of-stage viewing, a personal concierge, and other perks.

In This Article: Jazmine Sullivan, Lauryn Hill, Lil Baby

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.