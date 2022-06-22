Lil Baby, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Jazmine Sullivan Lead 2022 One Music Festival Lineup

Lil Baby, Jazmine Sullivan, Jeezy, Rick Ross and Gucci Mane will headline 2022’s One Music Fest.

The festival returns to Atlanta for the 12th year with over 40 artists set to perform — including a special set from Ms Lauryn Hill. One Music Fest will take place at its new home, Atlanta’s Central Park, Oct. 8 and 9.

From the City Girls to Tems to Lupe Fiasco, the lineup is stacked with a mix of well-known and emerging artists, showcasing the best of Black music in a location filled with Black culture. Other performers include Ashanti and Ja Rule, Beanie Man, Jagged Edge, Bleu, Victoria Monet, Larry June, Mya, Saucy Santana, Juvenile, Doug E. Fresh & The Chuck Brown Band, Tweet, Ckay, Sevyn Streeter, Tye Tribbett, Tank and the Bangas, Bilal, Phony Ppl, Alex Isley, Lady Wray, J Howell, Kenneth Whalum, Willie Hyn, Dear Callie, and more.

The Big Facts Podcast will also be hosting a mixtape session featuring Rich Homie Quan, Young Dro, Rocko, Pastor Troy, and others.

“One Music Fest 2022 will be our biggest year yet, but we still plan to keep the energy and vibrations intimate and comfortable,” fest co-founder, Jason ‘J’ Carter, said in a statement.

Tickets for the festival are now available and range from $169 for general admission tickets to $5,500 for the titanium package, which includes access to front-of-stage viewing, a personal concierge, and other perks.