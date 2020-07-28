 One Direction Have Four Albums On The RS 200 - Rolling Stone
One Direction Have Four Albums on the RS 200 After Anniversary Bump

Streams and sales for the boy band surge after the 10-year anniversary of their formation.

Brittany Spanos

Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik of One Direction perform on stage at The Roundhouse on September 20, 2012 in London, United Kingdom.

Jo Hale/Redferns/Getty Images

On July 23rd, One Direction’s fandom celebrated something special: the 10th anniversary of the boy band being formed on reality competition series The X Factor. While the fans didn’t get new music from the group, that didn’t stop them from heavily streaming and buying their music, pushing a slew of 1D albums into Rolling Stone‘s Top 200 Albums chart.

Four of 1D’s five albums made it to the chart, led by their final LP, Made in the A.M., at Number 125, pulling in 8.8 million on-demand audio streams last week — a 92 percent increase from the week prior. Midnight Memories clocked in at Number 156 (7,100 units), Four hit Number 166 (6,900 units) and Take Me Home debuted at Number 172, with that album seeing the biggest week-on-week lift in streams (116 percent). 

Top Albums

The week of July 17, 2020
125

Made In The A.M.

One Direction
NEW!
Album Units 7.8K
126

17

Xxxtentacion
Album Units 7.8K
127

Perfect Ten

Mustard
Album Units 7.7K
128

Where the Light Is

Surfaces
Album Units 7.7K
129

I'm Gone

Iann Dior
Album Units 7.6K

Overall, on-demand audio streams for One Direction’s catalog nearly doubled from the week before to nearly 42 million, helping them move up to Number 20 on the Artists 500 Chart. Digital song sales increased by 90 percent while digital album sales jumped 240 percent.

One Direction went on indefinite hiatus in early 2016. At the time, they had dwindled down from five original members to four after the departure of Zayn Malik in early 2015. Made in the A.M. is the only album of One Direction’s to not feature Malik. Since their hiatus, each member has pursued a solo career, having released at least one solo album each. Harry Styles released his sophomore LP Fine Line in late 2019 while Niall Horan debuted his second LP Heartbreak Weather this past spring. 

 

Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, One Direction, Zayn Malik

