One Direction Celebrate 10th Anniversary With Nostalgic Video

One Direction have released a special video documenting their five years together on the 10th anniversary of their formation. Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik had auditioned as soloists for The X Factor before judge Simon Cowell put them into a group together.

The nearly five-minute long video compiles footage and music from each of the band’s album eras, including behind-the-scenes scenes from their music videos and tours. Archival interview footage is also interspersed with the band talking about their fans and music. The last message reads “Thank you to the fans.”

The video is part of a collection of special anniversary content the band has released today. On Spotify, several songs are now accompanied by vertical videos. Four EPs were also rolled out on the streaming platform for remixes, live performances, acoustic songs and rarities. Three previously leaked but never officially released songs are now included on an expanded version of the group’s sophomore album Take Me Home as well. Their website has turned into an interactive hub that charts each of their album eras.

Personal tributes were released by the bandmates leading up to the video. “When I met these four gents there was no way I thought we would go on to do what we did,” Horan wrote on Instagram. “So many unbelievable memories we shared together. We felt the adoration of millions from around the planet on a daily basis and it was mind-blowing. It’s such a major part of our lives and always will be. Cheers to US today boys and thank you to all you beautiful people who have supported us over the last 10 years.”

“I’ve been struggling to put into words how grateful I am for everything that’s happened over the last 10 years,” Styles wrote. “I’ve seen things and places that I’d only ever dreamt of when I was growing up. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and working with some of the most incredible people, and gained friendships that I know I will treasure for the rest of my life. None of this would be possible without the support you’ve given along the way. And for that, I will be forever thankful.

“I just can’t believe it’s been 10 years. Thank you to our crew, our team and everyone else who helped us along the way. To all the fans, I love you, and I thank you with all my heart. You did it all, and you changed everything. And finally… to the boys, I love you so much, and I couldn’t be prouder of everything we achieved together. Here’s to 10. H”

Payne shared the text message he sent his father informing him that he joined a boy band. “Thanks to everyone that’s supported us over the years and thanks to the boys for sharing this with me,” he wrote in the caption.

Tomlinson shared the first-ever photo of the band together, taken soon after they were formed. “The memories we’ve shared together have been incredible,” he reflected. “Can’t believe its been 10 years already. I look back incredibly proud. Thanks for everything lads and love to you the fans as always x.”