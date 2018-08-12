On the Charts: Travis Scott’s ‘Astroworld’ Dethrones Drake to Take Number One

Travis Scott‘s Astroworld ended Drake’s five-week reign atop the Billboard 200 on the strength of the second-best sales week of 2018.

Astroworld – the Houston rapper’s second Number One album following 2016’s Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight – sold 537,000 total copies in its first week of release, Billboard reports. Only Drake’s Scorpion, with 732,000 total copies, enjoyed a better debut week in 2018.

Astroworld also notched the fifth-best streaming week of all-time, accruing 261,000 streaming equivalent albums (SEAs) and, with 270,000 traditional copies, scored 2018’s best week in terms of pure album sales.

After five weeks at Number One, Drake’s Scorpion dropped one spot to Number Two and another 117,000 total copies. As Billboard notes, hip-hop dominated the Top 10 as the first eight spots were all rap releases: Mac Miller’s latest Swimming opened at Number Three and 66,000 total copies followed by Post Malone’s Beerbongs & Bentleys and another new release, YG’s Stay Dangerous, at Number Five.

Juice WRLD’s Goodbye & Good Riddance (Number Six), Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy (Number Seven) and XXXTentacion’s ? (Number Eight) completed hip-hop’s Top 8 monopoly, the first time in Billboard 200 history the genre has accomplished the feat.

Rounding out the Top 10 were a pair of soundtracks, Mamma Mia Here We Go Again at Number Nine and The Greatest Showman at Number 10.

Rap’s ownership of the Number One spot should continue next week with the arrival of Nicki Minaj’s Queen.