On the Charts: Travis Scott Holds Off Nicki Minaj’s ‘Queen’ to Stay Number One

Travis Scott‘s Astroworld held off Nicki Minaj‘s Queen to remain the Number One album on the Billboard 200, with the Houston rapper’s latest selling 205,000 total copies in its second week of release.

Of that total, Astroworld accumulated 125,000 streaming equivalent albums (SEAs) thanks to a combined 167.5 million on-demand streams, Billboard reports.

Queen settled for Number Two with a total of 185,000 copies, with 78,000 from traditional album sales. The numbers were likely impacted in part by Queen‘s troubled release that endured multiple delays, including a postponement to August 17th that was ultimately nixed in favor of its scheduled August 10th release.

After Queen‘s initial release, Minaj added the controversial single “FEFE” with 6ix9ine to the album’s digital tracklist in an attempt to boost streaming numbers, but that wasn’t enough to dislodge Scott from the top spot. Queen also benefitted from a concert package that paired tickets to the rapper’s upcoming NickiHndrxx tour with Future with free copies of Queen.

Following the death of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul’s 30 Greatest Hits collection jumped into the Top 10 at Number Seven with 35,000 total copies. That marks Franklin’s highest charting album since 1972’s Amazing Grace peaked at Number Seven, Billboard notes.

In addition to Queen, two more new releases broke into the Top 10: Rapper Trippie Redd’s debut album Life’s a Trap opened at Number Four and 72,000 total copies and Jason Mraz’s Know debuted at Number Nine.

Drake’s Scorpion fell one spot to Number Three, with Post Malone’s Beerbongs & Bentleys (Number Five), Juice WRLD’s Goodbye & Good Riddance (Number Six), Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy (Number Eight) and XXXTentacion’s ? (Number 10) the other Top 10 returnees.

Astroworld‘s reign will likely end next week with the arrival of Ariana Grande’s Sweetener.