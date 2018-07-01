On the Charts: Panic! At the Disco Take Number One With ‘Pray for the Wicked’

Panic! At the Disco scored their second straight Number One album as Brendon Urie and company’s new LP Pray for the Wicked opened atop the Billboard 200.

Pray for the Wicked sold 180,000 total copies in its first week of release, giving it the best sales week for an alternative rock album since U2’s Songs of Experience in December 2017, Billboard reports. Panic! At the Disco last topped the album charts with their 2016 album Death of a Bachelor.

Only one more new release managed to debut inside the Top 10 this week: Country duo Dan + Shay’s self-titled album, which entered the Billboard 200 at Number Six and 44,000 total copies.

XXXTentacion’s ? led the returnees as the late rapper’s album continued to rise in the weeks following his death. ? moved to Number Two with 86,000 total copies, while the rapper’s 17 jumped from Number Seven to Number Five in the second sales week since the rapper’s shooting death at the age of 20.

Post Malone’s Beerbongs & Bentleys moved up one spot to Number Three, followed by Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Everything Is Love at Number Four and 59,000 total copies in its second week of release.

Juice WRLD’s Goodbye & Good Riddance (Number Seven), Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy (Eight), the Greatest Showman soundtrack (Nine) and last week’s Number One, 5 Seconds of Summer’s Youngblood, filled out the Top 10.

Next week, Drake’s Scorpion is destined for Number One on the strength of the best streaming totals ever. Florence and the Machine’s High as Hope and Gorillaz’ The Now Now should also help shake up the Top 10.