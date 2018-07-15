On the Charts: Drake’s ‘Scorpion’ Repeats at Number One

Drake‘s Scorpion remained at Number One for a second straight week as the rapper’s latest LP added another 335,000 copies to its now-platinum total.

Despite a 54 percent sales dive from its streaming record-shattering and Hot 100-dominating opening week, Drake had no problems recapturing the top spot as Scorpion posted the best second-week sales for an LP since Adele’s 25 in December 2015, Billboard reports.

However, of Scorpion‘s 335,000-copy total this week, only 29,000 were from traditional album sales, with the remaining 300,000 copies the result of streaming equivalent albums (SEAs).

Only two new releases managed to infiltrate the Top 10 this week: At Number Three, Future’s Beast Mode 2 set a new record for highest Billboard 200 position by a streaming-only album, with the LP racking up 57,000 SEAs. Further down at Number Nine, Meek Mill’s first post-prison release, the four-song Legends of the Summer EP, debuted at Number Nine and 26,000 total copies.

Post Malone’s Beerbongs & Bentleys once again led the returnees by finishing the week at Number Two and 71,000 copies. XXXTentacion’s ? (Number Four), Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy (Five), Juice WRLD’s Goodbye and Good Riddance (Six), the Greatest Showman soundtrack (Seven), the Carters’ Everything Is Love (Eight) and Lil Baby’s Harder Than Ever (Number 10) occupied the rest of the Top 10.

Next week, it’s unlikely that new releases like Wiz Khalifa’s Rolling Papers 2 and the Mamma Mia Here We Go Again soundtrack will be able to dethrone the Scorpion streaming behemoth.