On the Charts: Drake’s ‘Scorpion’ Leads Quiet Week With Third Straight Number One

Drake‘s new album Scorpion captured Number One for the third straight week to rule a quiet week on the Billboard 200.

The rapper’s latest sold 260,000 total copies in its third week of release, including 213,000 streaming equivalent albums (SEAs), to make it the first album since Adele’s 25 back in December 2016 to chalk up three straight weeks of over 250,000 in sales, Billboard reports.

On the flip side of Drake’s record-breaking streaming numbers, Scorpion only sold 29,000 traditional copies, the second-lowest total for a Number One album in the history of the Billboard 200, besting only the all-time low traditional album total Scorpion set last week.

Drake faced little competition in spending a third week in the top spot as only one new release cracked the Top 10: Wiz Khalifa’s Rolling Papers 2 debuted at Number Two with 80,000 total copies.

The rest of the Top 10 was filled with albums that have spent much of the summer months in the upper tier of the Billboard 200. Post Malone’s Beerbongs & Bentleys placed Number Three, ahead of XXXTentacion’s ? at Number Four, Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy at Number Five and Juice WRLD’s Goodbye & Good Riddance at Number Six,

The Greatest Showman soundtrack (Number Seven), Lil Baby’s Harder Than Ever (Number Eight), Maroon 5’s Red Pill Blues (Number Nine) and Luke Combs’ This One’s for You (Number 10) rounded out the Top 10.

Next week, Scorpion may finally face a challenger to its throne in the form of the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again soundtrack, which spent the weekend as the week’s top-selling album on iTunes despite the musical’s underwhelming box office.