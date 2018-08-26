On the Charts: Ariana Grande’s ‘Sweetener’ Opens at Number One

Ariana Grande notched her third Number One album as her latest LP Sweetener opened atop the Billboard 200.

Sweetener sold 231,000 total copies, including 127,000 traditional copies, to capture the top spot; Grande’s 2013 album Yours Truly and 2014’s My Everything also reached Number One, while 2016’s Dangerous Woman peaked at Number Two with 175,000 in total sale, Billboard reports. Sweetener also claimed the second-best sales week for a female artist in 2018 behind only Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy.

After two weeks at Number One, Travis Scott’s Astroworld fell one spot to Number Two with 110,000 total copies, while Nicki Minaj’s Queen shifted one place to Number Three and 95,000 total copies. Drake’s Scorpion and Post Malone’s Beerbongs & Bentleys occupied Numbers Four and Five.

Over a week after Aretha Franklin’s death, fans continued to remember the Queen of Soul with continued sales of her 30 Greatest Hits, which rose from Number Seven to Number Six. The one-spot rise gave the late singer her best Billboard 200 position in 50 years, Billboard notes.

Two more new releases debuted inside the Top 10 this week: At Number Seven was country singer Cole Swindell’s All of It, one spot ahead of the Young Thug-curated compilation Slime Language at Number Eight. Juice WRLD’s Goodbye & Good Riddance and Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy closed out the Top 10 at Number Nine and 10 respectively.

On next week’s chart, Sweetener will attempt to keep its throne but faces heavy competition from K-pop superstars BTS and their Love Yourself – Answer.