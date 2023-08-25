Omar Apollo Leaves Home in Search of Healing on New Single ‘Ice Slippin’

Omar Apollo‘s childhood house doesn’t feel like a home on his latest single, “Ice Slippin.” The record, co-produced by the musician alongside Teo Halm, examines the wreckage of words that can’t be taken back and the emotions that surface while yearning for familial acceptance.

“‘Ice Slippin is about reliving the thoughts I had passing through my mind the winter I came out to my family. Receiving cold judgment as opposed to the acceptance I felt I deserved,” Apollo shared in a statement. “This song is a reflection and reaction of all the emotions I had to face before and after I decided to leave the icy streets of Indiana.”

“Ice Slippin” builds around a simple piano melody that weaves in and out of thumping percussion. “And I hate me too much/Could’ve just lied to me that night, could’ve just said nothin/I wish you would’ve just said nothin’,” he sings. “And you thought what you said/Would be for the best/But instead, you broke me down.”

“If I want to go back in time, I just go back home to Indiana. It’s a lot different,” Apollo told Rolling Stone last year, adding: “I did start planning my life recently. I’m going to move to New York in 2024. I need the change. I need to move around. If I’m comfortable, I get nothing done… You gotta manifest it.” Trending ‘Below Deck’ Accused of Covering Up Gary King’s Sexual Misconduct MTG Photoshops Herself Into Fulton County Mugshot Debbie Harry 'Outraged' by Sentencing of Woman Who Fatally Shoved Beloved Vocal Coach Carlos Santana Shared His Thoughts on Trans People, for Some Reason

“Ice Slippin” will appear on Omar Apollo’s forthcoming EP Live For Me, set for release on Oct. 6. The project will mark his first collection of new material since sharing the deluxe edition of his full-length debut, Ivory, last August. The musician is continuing to set his plans in motion.

“I think Ivory unlocked what I wanted to be as an artist and what I wanted to do. It’s just the beginning, honestly,” he shared with Rolling Stone during an episode of The Green Room. “I have no plan on stopping. I’m the most inspired I’ve ever been in my life. I guess what was on the vision board was just to make really, really sad songs — it’s kind of my energy. I like to write from a place where I feel something. And I think if it translates, then that was the goal.”