Omar Apollo Contends With a Fleeting Love on New Song ‘Go Away’

Omar Apollo has returned with a new lovelorn song, “Go Away.”

Anchored by a slick groove and fleshed out with gauzy synths and stray guitar lines, “Go Away” finds Apollo pining for a partner as he taps into his falsetto on the hook, “But if you had to go away again/I just don’t see you enough/I wish you saw you enough/It’s something in the way I feel your skin/I just don’t see you enough/I wish I saw you enough.”

Apollo produced “Go Away” with the help of Carter Lang and Chromeo. The song also arrives with a music video, directed by Jenna Marsh, which captures the sense of fleeting love contained in the song, especially at the end when Apollo’s prospective partner suddenly disappears.

“Go Away” marks Apollo’s first new music since releasing his project Apolonio last year. Apollo is set to play a one-off show in Chicago on July 27th, followed by performances at Lollapalooza (July 30th) and Bonnaroo (September 3rd). A North American tour will launch September 18th in Miami and wrap November 10th in Boston; Apollo will be joined by Niko Rubio, Deb Never, May, and Sofia Valdes on select dates throughout the tour.