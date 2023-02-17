Omar Apollo Explores the ‘Non-Monogamous’ Side of Things on ‘3 Boys’

Omar Apollo is back with another sultry soul saga of down-bad love, “3 Boys.”

The tune boasts supple bass, simple drums, and tender touches of guitar, but the real draw is Apollo’s vocals and his torn-up lyrics: “Three boys would work if I wasn’t so tethered to you,” he croons on the hook. “What should I do /I cant even choose/Tethered to you.”

In a statement, Apollo noted the song was his first time writing about a relationship that was "non-monogamous," adding (with a cheeky monocle-face emoji), "Having more than one person to talk to."

He continued: “I wrote the song on a rainy day in London. I spent most of December there, mostly just because I wanted to get out of America. I ended up going to the studio more than I thought I would. I wrote the song with a friend of mine, Dylan Wiggins. It seemed like we were both in the same mind state for a song like this. The song wrote itself really quickly. I also had my friend Mustafa help me with a few lines after I played it for him.”

“3 Boys” is Apollo’s first song of 2023 and shows he has no signs of slowing down after a massive 2022. After a string of EPs and mixtapes, the singer-songwriter finally released his debut album, Ivory, and notched a breakthrough hit with “Evergreen (You Didn’t Deserve Me at All).” He also picked up a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist, though lost to Samara Joy.