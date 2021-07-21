 Watch Omar Apollo's Dramatic Performance of 'Go Away' on 'Fallon' - Rolling Stone
Watch Omar Apollo’s Dramatic Performance of ‘Go Away’ on ‘Fallon’

The singer released the single earlier this month

Omar Apollo performed his new single “Go Away” on The Tonight Show, complete with a cinematic storyline and sets. In the clip, the singer waits at a bus stop with his suitcase, boards a plane alongside three dancers and then ascends into the clouds, where he finishes the lovelorn tune.

Apollo premiered “Go Away” earlier this month, marking the singer’s first new music since releasing his project Apolonio last year. Apollo produced “Go Away” with the help of Carter Lang and Chromeo.

The song also arrived with a music video, directed by Jenna Marsh, which captures the sense of fleeting love contained in the song, especially at the end when Apollo’s prospective partner suddenly disappears.

Apollo is set to play a one-off show in Chicago on July 27th, followed by performances at Lollapalooza (July 30th) and Bonnaroo (September 3rd). A North American tour will launch September 18th in Miami and wrap November 10th in Boston; Apollo will be joined by Niko Rubio, Deb Never, Maye, and Sofia Valdes on select dates throughout the tour.

Last year, Apollo recruited Bootsy Collins for a remix of his single “Stayback.”

