Omar Apollo Covers ‘California Dreamin” for Spotify Singles

Omar Apollo put a new spin on the classic “California Dreamin'” as part of his entry into Spotify’s Singles series, where artists contribute a new version of one of their songs along with a cover of another artist.

The Mexican-American singer conjured up the same moodiness and mystique found in the Mamas & the Papas’ original, using a slightly different method: The sparse arrangement twists his echoing vocals around strumming acoustic guitar and a hissing organ. Apollo also included a chilled-out, downtempo version of his song “Go Away.”

Apollo premiered “Go Away” last month, marking the singer’s first new music since releasing his project Apolonio in 2020. Apollo produced “Go Away” with the help of Carter Lang and Chromeo.

The artist is set to play a one-off show in Chicago on July 27th, followed by performances at Lollapalooza (July 30th) and Bonnaroo (September 3rd). A North American tour will launch September 18th in Miami and wrap November 10th in Boston; Apollo will be joined by Niko Rubio, Deb Never, Maye, and Sofia Valdes on select dates throughout the tour.