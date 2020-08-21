 Omar Apollo Recruits Bootsy Collins for Funky 'Stayback' Remix - Rolling Stone
Omar Apollo Recruits Bootsy Collins for Funky ‘Stayback’ Remix

Bassist puts P-Funk spin on rising singer’s latest single

Two weeks after Omar Apollo dropped his new single "Stayback," the rising Indiana singer has recruited Bootsy Collins for the track’s remix.

Two weeks after Omar Apollo dropped his new single “Stayback,” the rising Indiana singer has recruited Bootsy Collins for the track’s remix.

The legendary bassist adds his trademark P-Funk grooves and distinct vocals to the already-funky track that tapped into the sound of early Prince and the Parliament-Funkadelic; Collins had a major influence on Prince, who in turn is Apollo’s biggest inspiration.

“Stayback,” written and produced by Apollo, is the first single from the singer’s upcoming debut album, and follows a breakout year for the singer that featured the viral single “Ugotme” and the EPs Stereo and Friends.

The son of immigrants from Guadalajara, Mexico, the Indiana-raised Apollo told Rolling Stone in 2019 that he talks to other young Chicano artists like Cuco, Raveena and Inner Wave about the inner workings of the music industry.

“Usually all the Mexicans that I know don’t come from money,” he says. “[Now] we’re getting money thrown at us, and I had to fucking study some shit. I had to get a lawyer, a business manager, all that shit. I’m not gonna fuck up. They’re not gonna catch me slipping. I’m not gonna get stuck in no deal; I’m not gonna get taken advantage of.”

