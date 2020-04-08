Olivia Wilde, Other Fake TV Doctors Give Video Shoutout to Real Doctors

Olivia Wilde‘s breakout role was the secretive doctor Thirteen on House over a decade ago.

Now, during this uncertain time when doctors, nurses and other medical professionals are on the frontlines fighting the coronavirus pandemic, Wilde has made a video tribute to “healthcare heroes” for World Health Day Tuesday — featuring fellow actors and actresses who have portrayed fictional doctors.

“On behalf of fake doctors everywhere, we want to thank the actual healthcare superheroes on the front lines of this crisis,” Wilde wrote in her video caption. “On this #worldhealthday please consider donating to buy essential resources for these first responders who are risking their lives for us.”

Patrick Dempsey, Neil Patrick Harris, Donald Aison, Zach Braff, Julianna Marguiles, Maura Tierney, Sarah Chalke, Edie Falco, Lisa Edelstein, Jennifer Morrison, Omar Epps, Peter Jacobson, Kal Penn, Sandra Oh, Kate Walsh, Freddie Highmore and Jennifer Garner all contributed to the video, thanking doctors for their help and urging viewers to donate to help COVID-19 first responders.