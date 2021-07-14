Olivia Rodrigo Visits White House to Extol the Importance of Covid-19 Vaccine

Olivia Rodrigo visited the White House Wednesday, June 14th, as part of the Biden administration’s effort to encourage more young people to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Rodrigo arrived at the White House earlier in the day and briefly joined press secretary Jen Psaki in the briefing room, where she shared a few short remarks with the press.

“I am beyond honored and humbled to be here today to help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccination,” Rodrigo said. “I’m in awe of the work President Biden and Dr. Fauci have done and was happy to help lend my support to this important initiative. It’s important to have conversations with friends and family members, encouraging all community members to get vaccinated, and actually get to a vaccination site.”

Oliver Contreras/Sipa/AP Images

Psaki also noted the importance of having someone like Rodrigo on hand, saying, “We need to reach people, meet people where they are and speaking to young people — people who are under the age of 18, many of whom as we’ve seen across the country are huge Olivia Rodrigo fans — hearing from her that … getting vaccinated is a way to keep yourself safe, a way to ensure you can see your friends, a way you can ensure you can go to concerts, a way you can ensure that you can live a healthy life is an important part of what we’re trying to do here.”

Per CNN, Rodrigo will also film a handful of videos with Biden and Fauci later this afternoon. The clips will be featured on Rodrigo’s social media channels, as well as the White House’s accounts.

The partnership with Rodrigo is just one of several initiatives the White House has undertaken to encourage younger people to get vaccinated. They’ve also worked with a variety of YouTube stars and social media influencers to get the message out, and even teamed with dating apps like Tinder to direct people to their nearest vaccination site.

Evan Vucci/AP Images