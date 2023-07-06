Olivia Rodrigo Shares Alternate Lyrics for ‘Vampire’ Radio Edit

Olivia Rodrigo’s catchy new song “Vampire” is fast becoming the song of the summer, and the singer has shared a few alt takes for the lyrics. Rodrigo and her producer Dan Nigro recently posted a video of a studio session where the duo come up with playful alternatives for the song’s radio edit.

A TikTok post shows Rodrigo and Nigro cracking up while replacing the song’s lyrics of “fame fucker” in the NSFW version with versions ranging from “tree hugger” and “whale blubber” to “Mark Zucker” and “garlic butter.”

The single is the singer’s first new music since the release of her debut album, Sour, in 2021. The piano-ballad, which plays with vampire lore, calls out a person in Rodrigo’s life she likens to a fame-hungry energy vampire.

Rodrigo co-wrote the song with Nigro, who also worked with the star on Sour. Like Rodrigo’s first hit single “Drivers License,” “Vampire” begins as a big piano ballad before building into a faster, more intense, drum-driven pop anthem where the singer goes scorched-earth on someone who was using and abusing their relationship with her.

“Vampire” kicks off the rollout of the 20-year-old Grammy winner’s sophomore album, Guts, which will be released on Sept. 8. The song was the first one Rodrigo fell in love with from her songwriting sessions with Nigro. It also ended up informing the sound of her next album.

“It felt like a really good progression forward,” Rodrigo recently told Rolling Stone. “It didn’t feel so different from everything that I’ve done on the last album, but it still felt fresh and exciting to me. That was a really good feeling. It’s something that we tried to do for the rest of the record.”