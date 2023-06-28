Olivia Rodrigo Shares Sneak Peek of Moody ‘Vampire’ Video

Olivia Rodrigo shared a teaser of her upcoming music video to accompany her single “Vampire,” out June 30.

The visual, directed by Petra Collins, features Rodrigo laying across a misty field as the camera cuts to shots of a full moon and a glassy lake while a dramatic piano plays. The singer wrote the song with producer Daniel Nigro, her collaborator on blockbuster debut album Sour, and is the the lead single off Rodrigo’s sophomore album Guts, due out September 8 via Geffen Records.

“For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life,” the star said in a statement. “I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20—it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.” Trending Jennifer Lawrence, A-List Actors Threaten to Strike in Letter to SAG Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Deal With Netflix Isn't Going Anywhere Trumpworld Rages at McCarthy: ‘Kevin’s in Trouble Now’ Donald Trump Did Not Have a Great Day in Court. Again

“Vampire’ will be her first new music since the release of Sour in 2021 (though, technically, last December, she did share “The Bels,” a seasonal song Rodrigo said she wrote when she was 5). The record helped Rodrigo win three Grammys: Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Drivers License.”