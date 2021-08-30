Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ Holds Off Trippie Redd and Lorde Atop RS 200

Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour takes Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart for a sixth week, with over 154,000 project units from August 20th through August 26th. Sour is only the third album in RS 200 history to top the chart for six weeks, after Taylor Swift’s Folklore and Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album.

Sour pulled in nearly twice as many units as any other album last week. Trippie Redd’s Trip at Knight came the closest, bowing at Number Two with over 80,000 units. Trip at Knight was the biggest album of the week by streams, and launched 10 songs to the RS 100, led by “Matt Hardy 999” at Number 11. Lorde’s Solar Power debuts close behind at Number Three, with 75,800 units. Rod Wave’s SoulFly rises to Number Four after a deluxe release, while Doja Cat’s Planet Her rounds out the top five.

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Twenty-five years after its release, Aaliyah’s One in a Million debuts at Number 12 after it was made available for streaming and digital download for the first time. One in a Million saw nearly 13 million on-demand audio streams last week, and also pulled in over 10,000 sales.

Elsewhere, Tomorrow X Together’s The Chaos Chapter: Freeze, re-enters the top 10 of the RS 200 thanks to a deluxe release and Sturgill Simpson’s The Ballad of Dood & Juanita debuts at Number 23.

