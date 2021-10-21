Olivia Rodrigo Takes a Swim, Thinks You’re Still a ‘Traitor’ in New Video

Olivia Rodrigo has finally dropped the video for “Traitor,” the second track and highlight of her breakout album Sour.

The clip threads ethereal shots of Rodrigo floating among the stars and skies with home video-esque footage of her hanging with her friends, walking through an arcade, and taking a late-night swim. Although she released a performance of “Traitor” from the Sour Prom Concert Film last summer, this is the official video, which follows clips for Brutal,” “Good 4 U,” “Deja Vu,” and her mega-hit “Drivers License.”

Rodrigo recently joined Alanis Morissette on the cover of Rolling Stone for our annual Musicians on Musicians issue, where the duo discussed songwriting, heartbreak, and the power of anger. “I think heartbreak is so universal — the feeling that lots of humans feel the most deeply,” Rodrigo said. “I’ve never felt as deep a sadness as I did when I was truly, truly heartbroken and devastated.”

“And when I put out ‘Drivers License,’ about this really hard time in my life, I watched it just affect so many people, regardless of sexual orientation or gender or age,” she added. “That was so magical for me, to not only see how universal that feeling was, but also how magical music can be and it can take you back to a specific point in time. You can hear everything and taste everything and smell everything, and that’s so unique to music.”