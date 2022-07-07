Olivia Rodrigo Performs ‘Torn’ Alongside Natalie Imbruglia in London

Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia joined Olivia Rodrigo on stage in London Wednesday for a performance of her 1997 chart-topping single, “Torn.” The performance comes just days after the “Good 4 U” singer covered the song during a surprise appearance at a dive bar in Manchester.

“Torn” was first recorded by Danish singer Lis Sørensen in 1993 before Los Angeles-based alt-rock band Ednaswap, who wrote the song, released their own version the following year. The song was covered again in 1996 by Norwegian singer Trine Rein — but the uptempo ballad is most closely associated with Imbruglia’s rendition.

The collaboration marks the fourth time Rodrigo, who wraps her hotly tipped Sour tour Thursday night in London, has welcomed a special guest during the sold-out run out shows. In Toronto, the singer performed “Complicated” alongside Avril Lavigne, telling the pop punk pioneer “look up 2 u so much,” in an Instagram post. At Glastonbury, British singer Lily Allen teamed up with Rodrigo for a rendition of 2009’s “Fuck You,” while Alanis Morissette performed her hit song “You Outta Know” with the 19-year-old singer in Los Angeles. Rodrigo also payed homage to other groundbreaking female artists throughout the Sour tour with performances of No Doubt’s “Just A Girl” and Veruca Salt’s “Seether” making appearances on her setlists.