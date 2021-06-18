Olivia Rodrigo Finds Beauty Within on New ‘The Rose Song’

Olivia Rodrigo has dropped new track “The Rose Song,” which will appear in a new episode of Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The singer-actress portrays Nini in the show.

“‘Cause I am more than what I am to you/You say I’m perfect, but I’ve got thorns in my petals, too/And I won’t be confined to your point of view,” Rodrigo sings on the soaring piano ballad. “I’m breaking through the glass you put me in/’Cause my beauty’s from within.”

The song appears in the sixth episode of the series’ second season, which premieres on Friday. As Los Angeles Times reports, Nini writes and plays the track after being cast as “the Rose” in East High’s winter production of Beauty and the Beast during the episode. Rodrigo wrote the song month’s prior to her breakout hit, “Driver’s License.”

Rodrigo dropped her impressive debut album, Sour, last month, which features reigning chart-topping single “Good 4 U.” Sour debuted at Number One on Rolling Stone‘s Top 200 Albums chart as the biggest debut of the year to date. As of this week, Rodrigo remained Number One on Rolling Stone’s Artists 500 chart for the third consecutive week in a row.