Olivia Rodrigo Says She’s ‘Working On So Many New Songs’

Olivia Rodrigo marked the two-year anniversary of her breakout single, “Drivers License,” with a message looking toward the future — and new music.

On Instagram Stories yesterday, Jan. 8, Rodrigo shared a short video of her and producer Dan Nigro laughing and headbanging along to some pretty tender and delicate piano chords. “Working on so many new songs I’m excited to show u!” Rodrigo wrote. “Thank u for everything.”

That was the extent of the message, with Rodrigo declining to offer any specifics as to when this new music might be released. It's likely, though, there could be new music this year, with Rodrigo writing in a Spotify Wrapped message last November, "I am so excited for next year, and all of the new things and new music that 2023 will bring."

For the time being, fans will have to content themselves with “The Bels,” a holiday song Rodrigo wrote when she was five years old and finally released last year. That’s pretty much the only new music Rodrigo has shared since the arrival of her celebrated debut album, Sour, in 2021. (She does still have a recurring role on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and recorded some music for that last year.)

Rodrigo spent much of 2022 on the road in support of Sour, where, along with playing her own hits, she peppered her setlists with covers of songs like Veruca Salt’s “Seether,” No Doubt’s “Just a Girl,” and Natalie Imbruglia’s “Torn.” Rodrigo also helped induct Carly Simon into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year and took the stage with Billy Joel for renditions of “Deja Vu” and “Uptown Girl.”