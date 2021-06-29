 Watch Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour Prom' Livestream Concert Film - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next House of Marley's Sustainably-Made True Wireless Earbuds Are Just $99 Right Now
Home Music Music News

Watch Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour Prom’ Livestream Concert Film

YouTube event included performances from Sour along with a Q&A for fans

By

Staff Writer

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Olivia Rodrigo celebrated the release of her chart-topping debut album Sour with a livestream concert film, Sour Prom, which aired Tuesday night on YouTube.

Rodrigo themed the concert film around a prom celebration for her and her fans — the singer just graduated from high school but was unable to go to prom due to, well, having a hit record come out. Before the official event, Rodrigo hosted a “pre-party” Q&A portion in which she answered questions about the album’s making. She then performed several live renditions of her Sour tracks, including “Driver’s License” and “Good 4 U.”

Rodrigo released Sour in May, and the album debuted at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart as the biggest debut of the year to date. The record has also spawned two Number One hits on the Top 100 Songs chart, Rodrigo’s breakout single “Driver’s License,” and “Good 4 U,” which has spent four consecutive weeks at Number One.

Earlier this month, Rodrigo followed up Sour with a new track, “The Rose Song,” which appeared in a recent episode of the Disney+ series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, in which she stars.

In This Article: livestream, Olivia Rodrigo

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.