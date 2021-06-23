 Olivia Rodrigo Announces 'Sour Prom' Concert Film - Rolling Stone
Olivia Rodrigo Announces ‘Sour Prom’ Concert Film

Rodrigo will host a Q&A with fans, share behind-the-scenes stories prior to the premiere

Jon Blistein

olivia rodrigo sour prom concert film

"Since i never got to go to prom, I wanted to throw a little prom party with my fav ppl (you guys obvs)," Rodrigo wrote on Twitter.

Courtesy of Geffen Records

Olivia Rodrigo will host her own alternative prom during a special concert film airing Tuesday, June 29th at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on her YouTube channel.

The Sour Prom Concert Film will find Rodrigo performing songs form her debut album Sour. Prior to the show, starting at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT, Rodrigo will host an official “pre-party,” where she’ll be answering questions from fans and sharing behind the scenes stories about the making of Sour Prom.

“Since I never got to go to prom, I wanted to throw a little prom party with my fav ppl (you guys obvs),” Rodrigo — who did indeed just graduate high school — wrote on Twitter.

Rodrigo released Sour in May, and the album debuted at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart as the biggest debut of the year to date. The album has also spawned two Number One hits on the Top 100 Songs chart, Rodrigo’s breakout single “Driver’s License,” and “Good 4 U,” which has spent four consecutive weeks at Number One.

Earlier this month, Rodrigo followed-up Sour with a new track, “The Rose Song,” which appeared in a recent episode of the Disney+ series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, in which she stars.

In This Article: Olivia Rodrigo

