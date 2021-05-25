Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ Leads Apple Music Pre-Add Chart

As if the overwhelming fan reaction wasn’t proof enough that Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour was headed for a massive first week on the charts, the album topped the Apple Music Pre-Add Chart during the week leading up to its release.

Sour saw more Pre-Adds than any other album from May 14th through May 20th. Pre-adds allow listeners to queue up an album to be added to their library when it’s released, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for. It’s a good sign that it’s leading the pre-add chart, where previous RS 200 toppers like Rod Wave have also led.

As SOUR rises to Number One, it pushes Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever to Number Two. Notable entries include 42 Dugg’s Free Dem Boyz, Leon Bridges’ Gold-Diggers Sound and Olamide’s UY Scuti.

Top Albums, Apple Music Pre-Adds – May 14th through May 20th