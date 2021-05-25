 Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' Leads Apple Music Pre-Add Chart - Rolling Stone
Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ Leads Apple Music Pre-Add Chart

Rodrigo’s debut album rises to the top, as Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ falls to Number Two.

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo

Grant Spanier*

As if the overwhelming fan reaction wasn’t proof enough that Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour was headed for a massive first week on the charts, the album topped the Apple Music Pre-Add Chart during the week leading up to its release.

Sour saw more Pre-Adds than any other album from May 14th through May 20th.  Pre-adds allow listeners to queue up an album to be added to their library when it’s released, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for. It’s a good sign that it’s leading the pre-add chart, where previous RS 200 toppers like Rod Wave have also led.

As SOUR rises to Number One, it pushes Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever to Number Two. Notable entries include 42 Dugg’s Free Dem Boyz, Leon Bridges’ Gold-Diggers Sound and Olamide’s UY Scuti

Top Albums, Apple Music Pre-Adds – May 14th through May 20th

  1. Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR (5/21/2021) +3
  2. Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever (7/30/2021) -1
  3. HENTAI SHINSHI CLUB, ZURUMUKE (6/16/2021) +6
  4. Young Nudy, DR. EV4L (5/20/2021) -1
  5. MORGENSHTERN, MILLION DOLLAR: HAPPINESS (5/20/2021) NEW
  6. twenty one pilots, Scaled And Icy (5/21/2021) +5
  7. P!nk, All I Know So Far: Setlist (5/21/2021) -5
  8. 42 Dugg, Free Dem Boyz (5/21/2021) NEW
  9. Leon Bridges, Gold-Diggers Sound (7/23/2021) NEW
  10. Olamide, UY Scuti (6/14/2021) NEW
  11. YG & Mozzy, Kommunity Service (5/21/2021) NEW
  12. Maroon 5, JORDI (6/11/2021)
  13. Blxckie, B4now (5/21/2021) NEW
  14. Bleachers, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night (7/30/2021) NEW
  15. Young M.A, Off the Yak (5/21/2021) -8
  16. Aimyon, Till I Know What Love Is (I’m Never Gonna Die) / On a Cherry Blossom Night – EP (5/26/2021) -10
  17. Gucci Mane, Ice Daddy (6/18/2021) -4
  18. LiSA, LADYBUG (5/19/2021) NEW
  19. Sofiane, La Direction (5/21/2021) NEW
  20. Mach-Hommy, Pray For Haiti (5/21/2021) NEW
  21. Phil Wickham, Hymn Of Heaven (6/25/2021) NEW
  22. Tai Verdes, TV (5/20/2021) -8
  23. MARINA, Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land (6/11/2021) NEW
  24. Mereba, AZEB – EP (5/26/2021) NEW
  25. Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! Gone Are The Good Days (7/30/2021)  NEW

