Olivia Rodrigo Details Debut Album ‘Sour,’ Reveals Tracklist

Following the release of her new single “Deja Vu,” Olivia Rodrigo has announced her debut album Sour, out May 21st.

The teenage singer-songwriter posted the album artwork to her Instagram, featuring her face blanketed in colorful stickers with the album title spelled out on her tongue. She also revealed the tracklist, which contains the immensely popular power ballad “Drivers License,” which she released earlier this year. Last month, Rodrigo performed the hit on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Rodrigo and her producer Dan Nigro recently spoke with Rolling Stone about the making of “Deja Vu,” which they wrote in a day. “[We] didn’t want to do the safe thing and put out another heartbreak ballad,” Rodrigo said. “We really wanted to show that I’m a versatile songwriter and a versatile artist. I can make heartbreak songs but I can also make cool alternative pop songs. I didn’t want to be pigeonholed into the ‘heartbreak ballad girl’ thing.”

Sour is not yet available for preorder on Rodrigo’s site, but hopefully, there will be some colored vinyl involved.

Sour Tracklist

1. Brutal

2. Traitor

3. Drivers License

4. 1 Step Forward. 3 Steps Back

5. Deja Vu

6. Good 4 U

7. Enough for You

8. Happier

9. Jealousy. Jealousy

10. Favorite Crime

11. Hope Ur Ok