Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ Returns to Number One on RS 200

Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour returns to Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart with close to 100,000 project units. During the week of August 13th through August 19th, Sour saw 26,000 album sales, 80 percent of which were vinyl.

After two weeks on top, Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever falls to Number Three, while Doja Cat’s Planet Her rises to Number Two. Kid Laroi takes fourth with F*ck Love, while country duo Dan + Shay see the biggest debut of the week as Good Things bows at Number Five. This is a career peak for Dan + Shay, having previously peaked at Number 21 with their self-titled album.

All told, four albums debut in this week’s top 10. $uicideboy$ reaching a new career peak on the RS 200 with Long Term Effects of Suffering at Number Seven. The Killers’ Pressure Machine enters at Number Eight, and YNW Melly’s Just a Matter of Slime enters at Number Nine.

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Other notable entries on this week’s chart include King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s Butterfly 3000 at Number 58, Still Woozy’s If This Isn’t Nice, I Don’t Know What Is at Number 81 and Blackbear’s Misery Lake EP at Number 83.

See the full RS 200 here.