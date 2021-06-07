 RS Charts: Olivia Rodrigo Stays Number One on Artists 500 - Rolling Stone
Olivia Rodrigo Scores Second Week at Number One on Artists 500 Chart

Sour singer becomes just third female artist to notch multiple weeks at Number One on chart

By

olivia rodrigo sour

Grant Spanier*

Olivia Rodrigo easily topped the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the second straight week following the release of her debut album, Sour.

Though the singer-songwriter’s total streams fell from 283.7 million to 210.5 million for the week of May 28th through June 3rd, that was still plenty to hold off her closest competitors. Rodrigo also became just the third female artist to go Number One on the Artists 500 multiple times, with the other two being Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande.

Top Artists

The week of May 28, 2021
1

Olivia Rodrigo

Song Streams 210.5M
2

Drake

Song Streams 125.7M
3

J. Cole

Song Streams 110.7M
4

Juice Wrld

Song Streams 99.8M
5

Taylor Swift

Song Streams 88.6M

Coming in behind Rodrigo was Drake, who landed at Number Two with 125.7 million streams. And J. Cole slipped to Number Three with 110.7 million streams. Juice WRLD and Taylor Swift rounded out the Top Five with 99.8 million and 88.6 million song streams, respectively (for Juice WRLD, the late rapper also logged a consecutive year in the Top 10 of the RS500, becoming just the fourth artist to achieve this feat).

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending the previous Thursday.

Elsewhere down the Artists 500, DMX rose 187 places to land at Number 62 following the arrival of his posthumous album Exodus. DMX picked up 27.9 million song streams as Exodus landed at Number Six on the RS200. There were some notable new peaks as well, with Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro reaching Number 125 with 17.5 million song streams and country star Dierks Bentley hitting 133 with 16.6 million song streams.

In This Article: Olivia Rodrigo, RS Charts

