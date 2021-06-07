Olivia Rodrigo Scores Second Week at Number One on Artists 500 Chart

Olivia Rodrigo easily topped the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the second straight week following the release of her debut album, Sour.

Though the singer-songwriter’s total streams fell from 283.7 million to 210.5 million for the week of May 28th through June 3rd, that was still plenty to hold off her closest competitors. Rodrigo also became just the third female artist to go Number One on the Artists 500 multiple times, with the other two being Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande.

Top Artists The week of May 28, 2021 1 Olivia Rodrigo Song Streams 210.5M Song Streams 210.5M Top Song good 4 u Weeks on Chart 27 Peak Position 1 2 Drake Song Streams 125.7M Song Streams 125.7M Top Song Wants and Needs Weeks on Chart 329 Peak Position 1 3 J. Cole Song Streams 110.7M Song Streams 110.7M Top Song m y . l i f e Weeks on Chart 327 Peak Position 1 4 Juice Wrld Song Streams 99.8M Song Streams 99.8M Top Song Lucid Dreams Weeks on Chart 153 Peak Position 1 5 Taylor Swift Song Streams 88.6M Song Streams 88.6M Top Song willow Weeks on Chart 322 Peak Position 1

Coming in behind Rodrigo was Drake, who landed at Number Two with 125.7 million streams. And J. Cole slipped to Number Three with 110.7 million streams. Juice WRLD and Taylor Swift rounded out the Top Five with 99.8 million and 88.6 million song streams, respectively (for Juice WRLD, the late rapper also logged a consecutive year in the Top 10 of the RS500, becoming just the fourth artist to achieve this feat).

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending the previous Thursday.

Elsewhere down the Artists 500, DMX rose 187 places to land at Number 62 following the arrival of his posthumous album Exodus. DMX picked up 27.9 million song streams as Exodus landed at Number Six on the RS200. There were some notable new peaks as well, with Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro reaching Number 125 with 17.5 million song streams and country star Dierks Bentley hitting 133 with 16.6 million song streams.