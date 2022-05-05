 Olivia Rodrigo Addresses Potential Roe Vs. Wade Overturn at D.C. Show - Rolling Stone
Olivia Rodrigo on Abortion Rights: ‘Our Bodies Should Never Be in the Hands of Politicians’

Singer tells Washington, D.C., audience she’s “heartbroken” over “Supreme Court’s potential decision” to overturn Roe vs. Wade

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo is the latest artist to protest the Supreme Court potentially overturning Roe vs. Wade and limiting abortion rights, with the singer addressing the situation during her concert Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

“Because we’re in D.C., I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to say how heartbroken I am over the Supreme Court’s potential decision,” Rodrigo said. “Our bodies should never be in the hands of politicians. I hope we can raise our voices to protect our right to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get. So important.”

While the draft opinion — written by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito — is not finalized, it forecasts that there is a majority of justices willing to overturn Roe vs. Wade, leaving abortion access up to the individual states. Roe has been protecting these rights since 1973.

Rodrigo joins dozens of artists protesting the potential overturn, including Maggie Rogers, Amanda Shires — who also wrote an op-ed for Rolling Stone in 2020 on the matter — and Phoebe Bridgers, who revealed her own experience in a social media post earlier this week.

“I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour,” Bridgers said in her Instagram story. “I went to Planned Parenthood, where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access.”

