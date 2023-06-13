Olivia Rodrigo Is Finally Ready to Release New Music

Olivia Rodrigo is finally ready to share some new music, with her new single, “Vampire,” arriving June 30.

Admittedly, beyond the announcement — which is obviously monumental in and of itself — there weren’t that many details about “Vampire” to share. Rodrigo wrote the song with producer Daniel Nigro, with whom she made Sour. The song will also get a special seven-inch vinyl single release featuring Rodrigo’s first demo of the song. Beyond that, all that’s left to do is wait — but what’s two-and-a-half weeks after more than two years?

“Vampires’ will be Rodrigo’s first new music since the release of her celebrated 2021 debut, Sour (though, technically, last December, she did give fans a Christmas gift in the form of “The Bels,” a seasonal song Rodrigo said she wrote when she was 5). Sour was led by Rodrigo’s breakthrough debut single, “Drivers License,” and featured hit follow-ups “Deja Vu” and “Good 4 U.” The album was a massive commercial and critical success, and helped Rodrigo take home three Grammys: Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Drivers License.”

Rodrigo has offered fans intermittent, albeit vague, updates about new music in recent months. In November 2022, she wrote in a Spotify Wrapped message, "I am so excited for next year, and all of the new things and new music that 2023 will bring."

Then in January, to mark the two-year anniversary of “Drivers License,” she shared a short video on Instagram Stories in which she and Nigro were laughing and head banging along to some pretty tender and delicate piano chords. “Working on so many new songs I’m excited to show u!” Rodrigo wrote. “Thank u for everything.”

Following the release of Sour, Rodrigo spent much of 2022 on the road in support of the album. To flesh out the setlist, she paired her own hits with covers of songs like Veruca Salt’s “Seether,” No Doubt’s “Just a Girl,” and Natalie Imbruglia’s “Torn.” Rodrigo also helped induct Carly Simon into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year and took the stage with Billy Joel for renditions of “Deja Vu” and “Uptown Girl.”