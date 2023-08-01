×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Hate Ur Guts

Olivia Rodrigo Just Dropped One Hell of a Track List for Her New Album

From "All American Bitch" to "Teenage Dream," Rodrigo shows us a masterclass in song titling
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo Larissa Hofmann*

Days after teasing song titles in a messy bedroom — complete with violet bedsheets, a skateboard, and several instruments on the rug — Olivia Rodrigo has finally revealed the Guts track list.

Her follow-up to Sour, out Sept. 8, doesn’t have a single boring song title: There’s “All American Bitch,” “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl,” and the eerily familiar “Teenage Dream,” to name a few. Check out the rest below.

The announcement follows the lead single, “Vampire,” which Rodrigo dropped alongside a video directed by her frequent collaborator, Petra Collins. “I just sat down at the piano one day and played these chords that felt kind of gothic to me,” she told Rolling Stone. “I think there’s a lot of vampire lore to be played with, like ‘You only come out at night’ and stuff like that. There’s a lot of fun songwriting fodder in there.”

Trending

Rodrigo will release several editions of Guts on vinyl, pressed in colors ranging from navy to ivory. Hopefully, she’ll drop some tour dates soon.

Guts Tracklist

  1. All American Bitch
  2. Bad Idea Right?
  3. Vampire
  4. Lacy
  5. Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl
  6. Making the Bed
  7. Logical
  8. Get Him Back!
  9. Love Is Embarrassing
  10. The Grudge
  11. Pretty Isn’t Pretty
  12. Teenage Dream

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Angus Cloud, 'Euphoria' Star, Dies at 25

John F. Kennedy Allegedly Had an Affair With This Hollywood Legend Within an Hour of Meeting Them

Box Office: 'Haunted Mansion' Spooked, 'Barbie' Scores Record $93M Second Weekend in U.S.

Veronica Correia, Drake's 36G Cinderella, Talks Viral Video, Playboy Partnership

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad