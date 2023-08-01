Olivia Rodrigo Just Dropped One Hell of a Track List for Her New Album
Days after teasing song titles in a messy bedroom — complete with violet bedsheets, a skateboard, and several instruments on the rug — Olivia Rodrigo has finally revealed the Guts track list.
Her follow-up to Sour, out Sept. 8, doesn’t have a single boring song title: There’s “All American Bitch,” “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl,” and the eerily familiar “Teenage Dream,” to name a few. Check out the rest below.
The announcement follows the lead single, “Vampire,” which Rodrigo dropped alongside a video directed by her frequent collaborator, Petra Collins. “I just sat down at the piano one day and played these chords that felt kind of gothic to me,” she told Rolling Stone. “I think there’s a lot of vampire lore to be played with, like ‘You only come out at night’ and stuff like that. There’s a lot of fun songwriting fodder in there.”
Rodrigo will release several editions of Guts on vinyl, pressed in colors ranging from navy to ivory. Hopefully, she’ll drop some tour dates soon.
Guts Tracklist
- All American Bitch
- Bad Idea Right?
- Vampire
- Lacy
- Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl
- Making the Bed
- Logical
- Get Him Back!
- Love Is Embarrassing
- The Grudge
- Pretty Isn’t Pretty
- Teenage Dream
